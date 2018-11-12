IOK Sikh community protests in Srinagar against authorities

Srinagar, November 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, hundreds of Sikhs from various districts of the Valley held a protest demonstration at Partap Park in Srinagar against the anti-people policies of the authorities.

Sikhs on the occasion, holding banners and placards, raised high-pitched slogans against the authorities. The slogans were like “Stop discrimination with Kashmiri Sikhs”, “We won’t tolerate discrimination”, “Stop favoritism.” The protest was organized under the banner of Kashmiri Sikh community.

The protesters said that the authorities were ignoring the Sikh minority of the valley.

