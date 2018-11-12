JKML expresses concern over party activists’ plight in jails

Srinagar, November 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) has expressed concern over the deteriorating health of illegally detained party activists, Muhammad Amin Dar and Ishtiyaq Ahmed Wani in jails. The party also condemned the shifting of Assadullah Parray and Khursheed Ahmad Parray from Baramulla jail to an unknown location.

The JKML spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said Amin Dar and Ishtiyaq Wani, languishing in Baramulla and Mattan jails, are being ill-treated and subjected to mental and physical torture.

He said Assadullah Parray is suffering from many chronic diseases which have affected his health baldly. He urged for his immediately release, saying one of his daughters is suffering from skin cancer. “For the last five years, Assadullah Parray is languishing in jails without any reason,” he deplored.

“Assadullah Parray has been made a victim of political revenge to create hardships for his daughters. His wife has already died and there is no male member in his family to look after his daughters,” the spokesman said.

He urged international human rights organisations to take cognizance of the matter and play role in the release of Asadullah Parray.

