Mir Hafizullah’s harassment in IOK condemned

Srinagar, November 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir has strongly condemned the harassment and psychological torture of party leader, Mir Hafizullah.

TeH in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Mir Hafizullah had been receiving threat calls from unknown numbers for the last one month and demanded investigation.

It said the authorities should verify and locate the origin of these calls and make them public, and warned if anything untoward would happen to Mir Hafizullah, the authorities would be responsible.

Mir Hafizullah is a prominent leader of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat and his political activities are quite visible. From last one month, some unknown people suspiciously roaming around his house and at times knocking the doors and windows and inquiring about Mir Hafizullah that makes the whole family frightened and very concern, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Tehreek-e-Kashmir in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the killing and arrest spree in occupied Kashmir and termed it frustration of the authorities. It said that the people of Kashmir had given unprecedented sacrifices for Kashmir cause which would not be allowed to go waste.

The Chairman of Mahaz-e-Azadi, Muhammad Iqbal Mir in his statement paid glowing tributes to the recently martyred youth and said that their sacrifices would definitely bring positive results.

