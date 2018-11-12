Police set up bunker inside Srinagar’s Pratap Park,

Srinagar, November 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police have set up a bunker inside Pratap Park in city centre, Srinagar, and are refusing to shift to any other non-public location.

Pratap Park, which adds to the beauty of the city centre, was re-opened for public in June 2016 after the devastating floods in September 2014. Now the public park has become one more place for camping of Indian forces.

“Police have also kept keys of the park gate towards the Maulana Azad (MA) Road to themselves, since the third week of October this year when this bunker was set up, said Nazir Ahmad, a floriculture department official deployed in the park.

“Police from Kothi Bagh station said that they would set up the bunker for only eight to ten days, but now they aren’t evacuating the park,” Nazir Ahmad said. He said that since the ’90s this is the first time that a bunker has been set up inside any public park. The matter has been reported to higher officials in the floriculture department, he added.

Irshad Ahmad, a visitor to the park, said public places should not be for the police to set up bunkers in. He said that in a place like Kashmir, setting up a bunker inside a public park puts the safety of visitors at risk.

