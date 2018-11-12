SSP Srinagar to appear HR body over Gawkadal massacre

Srinagar, November 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Human Rights Commission has asked the SSP of Srinagar to appear in person and file the status report regarding Gawkadal massacre.

Indian forces killed over 50 persons and injured more than 250 in 1990. The Commission has sent a notice to the SSP of Srinagar in response to the petition filed by the Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo.

The Commission has asked the SSP to appear on November 28 along with the status report. Police have been maintaining that they have identified the unit that opened the fire at the protesters.

According to the petitioner, families of those whose dear ones were killed in the incident were yet to receive compensation as police have failed to trace majority of the families, saying they have migrated from their original places.

The petitioner said he is hopeful that the police would come up with the names of forces’ personnel in its status report on November 28.

Like this: Like Loading...