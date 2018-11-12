Three detained youth injured in police lockup in IOK

Srinagar, November 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, at least three youth, detained on the false charges of stone pelting, got critically injured during police torture inside police lockup in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

However, police in a bid to save it skin termed the injuries as a result of clashes among the inmates inside the lock-up.

Senior Superintendent of Baramulla Police, Imtiyaz Hussain, while confirming the injuries said that some ‘stone pelters’ clashed with each other in the police custody. He said the injured were shifted to Baramulla District Hospital for treatment.

