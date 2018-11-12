Varsity students hold protest in Srinagar

Indian forces’ reign of terror denounced

Srinagar, November 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the students of Central University of Kashmir staged a protest demonstration in Srinagar, today, to press for the release of fellow students, detained by the Indian forces during a night raid, last week.

Dozens of students of the university gathered at Press Enclave in Srinagar and demanded the release of the two students, Suhail Ahmad and Muhammad Ismail, who were arrested from their rental accommodation outside the university on fake charges. The detained students are residents of Shopian and Baramulla. The protesting students threatened to intensify their protests if the detainees were not released, forthwith.

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Indian forces had unleashed a reign of terror in the entire territory. He said the way innocent youth are targeted in particular and deprived of their lives or personnel freedom by merciless Indian forces betrays their enmity against the oppressed Kashmiris. Meanwhile, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir strongly condemned the thereat calls to party leader, Mir Hafizullah from unknown numbers.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik during his visit to the victim families of Indian state terrorism in different areas of Kupwara and Pulwama, today, said that Indian forces were killing the Kashmiris and destroying their properties. He was accompanied by party leaders, Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Mushtaq Ajmal and Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri.

APHC leader Mir Shahid Saleem, while addressing a meeting in Rajouri said India is committing the worst crimes against humanity in occupied Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League has expressed concern over the deteriorating health of illegally detained party leaders and activists in jails.

At least three youth, detained on the fake charges of stone pelting, suffered critical injuries during police torture in Baramulla district.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, today, underwent medical check-up at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar after he complained of chest pain. However, he was taken back soon after some necessary tests.

Meanwhile, hundreds of members of Sikh community from various districts of the Valley held a protest demonstration at Partap Park in Srinagar against the anti-people policies of the authorities. The protesters were holding banners and placards with slogans like “Stop discrimination against Kashmiri Sikhs”.

