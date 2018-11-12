Yasin Malik expresses solidarity with victim families in IOK

Srinagar, November 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik, today, visited Kupwara and Pulwama areas to express solidarity with victim families of Indian state terrorism.

Muhammad Yasin Malik speaking on the occasion expressed solidarity with the families and condemned the authorities for destroying residential houses describing it as the worst kind of human rights violation.

During his visit to Zunreshi Chowkibal in Kupwara, Yasin Malik met a family whose residential house was blasted by India forces in 2014. Head of the family, Muhammad Sadiq had built the single story house after years of labor and his three blind children had barely started recognizing their house when on 08th April, 2014, Indian army staged a fake encounter in their house, killing two youth and burning down their house of dreams to ashes.

Earlier, the JKLF chairman yesterday reached Aripal Tral where Indian forces on November 10, 2018 vandalized a residential house of one, Ghulam Nabi Ganie, a painter by profession, and put his cow shed along with a cow and calf on fire leaving the poor family roofless.

Speaking to the victim families, he said that India was killing young and old and were destroying residential houses and properties of the innocent Kashmiris. He said looking after the sufferers of Indian aggression is a religious and duty and as a living nation we cannot turn away from this obligation.

