Delhi may recommend president rule in IOK

New Delhi, November 13 (KMS): Amid growing resentment against India and its forces, occupied Kashmir is unlikely to have an elected government, so to speak, anytime soon, and New Delhi may recommend a spell of President’s rule at the expiry of Governor’s rule on December 19.

Under the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, there is no provision for extension of Governor’s rule. The occupied territory is under Delhi’s rule since June 19 after the BJP withdrew support from the then Mehbooba Mufti-led coalition government. The six-month term of Governor’s rule comes to an end on December 19.

Media reports quoting official sources claimed that, for the extension of the Delhi’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir, a spell of President’s rule would be necessary as there may not be, say, an elected government.

Governor Satya Pal Malik had told media last month that he was in favour of holding early elections in Kashmir as he did not think a popular government can be formed out of the present House. “No party enjoys a majority in the 87-member Assembly, in which the PDP has 28 MLAs, the BJP 25 and the National Conference 15.”

President’s rule can be imposed after the Indian Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, makes a recommendation to the Indian President to this effect following a report of the governor.

If President’s rule is imposed, it will be effectively a “fresh spell” of Delhi’s rule even though it would be like an extension of the current spell of Governor’s rule, the reports added.

Like this: Like Loading...