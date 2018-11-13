Gilani’s eldest son-in law passes away in Srinagar

Srinagar, November 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the eldest son-in-law of the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani passed away in Srinagar, today.

Ghulam Hassan Makhdoomi, the son-in-law of Syed Ali Gilani, was suffering from stomach cancer and was admitted at Soura hospital a week ago. Makhdoomi, a resident of Dooru, Sopore expired this afternoon in the Srinagar hospital.

Meanwhile, an APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, expressed deep shock over the demise of Ghulam Hassan Makhdoomi.

