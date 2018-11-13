India asked to accept ground realities

Troops force youth to drink kerosene oil

Srinagar, November 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that India is enacting the drama in the name of panchayat elections to mislead the international community.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said this while addressing thousands of devotees at the Urs of Khwaja Naqshband Sahib (RA) at Khwaja Bazar in Srinagar. He said right from 1947, Kashmiri people have never believed in the exercise, conducted in the presence of tens of thousands of Indian forces’ personnel aimed at granting legitimacy to New Delhi’s illegal and forcible occupation over Jammu and Kashmir. He advised India to accept the ground realities in Kashmir instead of continuing with its policy of obduracy in the territory.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement strongly condemned the fresh spree of arrest of Hurriyat leaders and activists under draconian Public Safety Act including party’s Bandipora President Danish Mushtaq. He also condemned police raid on the residence of party’s Baramulla President, Mufti Abdul Ahad.

Meanwhile, the students of the Central University of Kashmir announced to boycott classes for the next three days in protest against the arrest of their two university fellows, Suhail Ahmad and Muhammad Ismail, by Indian police.

Indian police raided the residence of Islami Tanzeem Azadi Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Abdul Samad Inqilabi in Sumbal area of Bandipora district and harassed his family members.

Indian troops abducted two youth, Shabbir Ahmed Raina and Rouf Ahmed Raina from their residences in Gandarbal and forced them to drink kerosene oil at an army camp at Waraphowa in Ganderbal district. This was revealed in a petition filed before the Human Rights Commission of the territory by rights activist, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo.

Complete shutdown marked by protests was observed, today, in Tral area of Pulwama and Bandipora against the anti-people policies of the Indian authorities.

On the other hand, Hindu extremist leaders addressing a seminar tried to harass the Muslim minority members in Jammu by describing them as a so-called threat to Hindu domination in the region. The assertions are seen as a part of big conspiracy to drive the Muslims out of Jammu region.

Photo-exhibition depicting the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir has started at European Parliament in Strasberg. The exhibition is part of European Union Kashmir Week, being organized by the European Union Kashmir Council.

