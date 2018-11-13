Indian troops force youth to drink kerosene oil in custody

Srinagar, November 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops abducted two youth, Shabbir Ahmed Raina and his cousin Rouf Ahmed Raina from Gandarbal and subjected them to inhuman treatment at an army camp in the district.

This was revealed in a petition registered with the Human Rights Commission by International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Chairman, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo. The petition said that on November 6, 2018 Shabbir Ahmed Raina and Rouf Ahmed Raina were bundled in Indian forces’ vehicle and were taken to an army camp in Waraphowa, Ganderbal district. Besides being subjected to inhuman torture, they were forced to drink kerosene oil while the troops sat on their thighs making them cry louder.

Human Rights Commission Chairman, Justice (rtd) Bilal Nazki, issued a notice to Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent Police Ganderbal asking them to file a compliance report in the brutal assault on the two youth.

The petitioner said Shabbir was released in a critical condition while his cousin Rouf is still under custody.

Like this: Like Loading...