JKML wants action against Jammu hate mongers

Srinagar, November 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League has condemned the hate speeches made at a seminar organised by the Hindu extremist group “IkkJuth Jammu” in Jammu.

The JKML spokesman, Sajjad Ayoubi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that such seminars were organised to create communal tension and threaten the Muslims of the Jammu region. He demanded a strict action against the miscreants, who are hell-bent upon unleashing communal tension among different communities in the occupied territory particularly in Jammu.

The JKML spokesman said, on one hand, peace-loving people of Kashmir Valley are put behind bars, harassed and ill treated, while on the other, anti-Muslim forces have been given a free hand to terrorize the Muslim masses.

The spokesman sought a strong action against the speakers for giving inflammatory remarks and the organizers of the seminar.

Like this: Like Loading...