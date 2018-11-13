Police raid residence of Abdul Samad Inqilabi in IOK

Srinagar, November 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police raided the residence of Islami Tanzeem Azadi Chairman, Abdul Samad Inqilabi in Sumbal area of Bandipora district, last night.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi evaded arrest as he was on a visit to South Kashmir to express solidarity with the families of martyrs. However, police threatened his family members that they would be arrested in case Inqilabi failed to appear before Sumbal police, today.

Islami Tanzeem Azadi in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the police action and harassment of the family members of the party chairman.

It is worth mentioning here that Abdul Samad Inqilabi was released from a jail in occupied Kashmir just recently.

