Sehrai denounces fresh arrest spree in IOK

Srinagar, November 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has strongly condemned the fresh arrest spree under draconian law, Public Safety Act and police raids on Hurriyat leaders and activists in the territory.

Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said the Indian government and state machinery have always responded to this renewed freedom struggle through brutal mass detentions. “Under laws like the Public Safety Act, hundreds of Kashmiri youth activists and leaders are arrested before any sham elections.”

He also denounced the arrest Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Bandipora District President, Danish Mushtaq and Rayees Ahmed Mir, Parveez Ahmed Parray, his brother Umer Ahmed Parray, Abid Rashid Butt, Tauseef Akber Butt, Abdul Ahad Teeli, Shakeel Khan, Sajjad Ahmed Beig and police raid on the residence of TeH Baramulla President Mufti Abdul Ahad.

“This oppression is a clear evidence of Jammu and Kashmir being a police state and the civil administration is actually playing as puppets of forces and their only job is to provide a legal cover to the crimes,” he said, adding that today hundreds of innocent youth including under-aged are being put behind bars under PSA.

Indian authorities and police are jointly trampling humanity under their boots by slapping Public Safety Act brazenly, he added. “Police have declared a war on Kashmir youth,” he said, and reiterated that such policy of crushing the Hurriyat leadership with military might cannot prevent the people from demanding their right to self determination.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai along with Mohammad Ashraf Laya and Syed Imtiyaz Haider visited the house of Advocate Shabbir Ahmed Butt to condole over the demise of his grandmother.

