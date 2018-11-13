Shutdown, protests in south, north Kashmir

Srinagar, November 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed in Tral area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district and protests were held in North Kashmir’s Bandipora, today, against the anti-people policies of the Indian authorities.

Hundreds of people took to streets in Tral and shouted slogans against the authorities. Massive protests were staged at Tral main market against unscheduled and long power outages.

Meanwhile, people from several villages of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district also staged a protest demonstration against the power outages. Residents of Mantrigam, Dharmaha, Guzerbal, Sheikhpora and other areas were protesting to highlight their power crisis.

Protesting people blocked Bandipora Gurez road in Dharmahama. They said that Mantrigam, Dharmaha and other adjoining areas were not receiving power supply.

The protesters threatened indefinite agitation if proper power supply was not restored.

