India enacting election drama to mislead world: Mirwaiz

Traditional ‘Khwaja Digar’ prayers held at Srinagar shrine

Srinagar, November 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that India is enacting a drama by holding sham polls in the occupied territory to mislead the international community, and has asserted that the ground situation in Kashmir is “very sensitive.”

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said this while delivering a sermon before the traditional prayers, Khwaja Digar, to mark the Urs of Khwaja Naqshband Sahib (RA) at his shrine in Khwaja Bazar area of Srinagar.

The Mirwaiz said that right from 1947, Kashmiri people have “never believed in the elections conducted under the barrel of gun.”

“The government of India, instead of accepting the ground realities in Kashmir, continues with its policy of obduracy. Now once again election drama is being enacted to befool the world community that all is well in Kashmir,” Mirwaiz said, adding: “The fact is that people have proven that they have no faith in the farce elections. People will continue to reject these polls imposed on them.”

The Mirwaiz said the main purpose of holding elections in presence of lakhs of armed forces personnel is to “grant legitimacy to illegal and forcible control of New Delhi over J&K, and to surpass the actual demand of people, which is the right to self-determination.”

The prevailing situation in Kashmir is very grim, fragile and sensitive, he said. “There is an atmosphere of mourning everywhere in Kashmir, especially in the villages in southern and northern Kashmir,” he said. “New Delhi continues to ignore the basic reality and ground situation which can be gauged from the fact that highly educated students are quitting their studies and resorting to armed means of resistance to fight the worst form of oppression.” He said New Delhi is entirely responsible for “pushing Kashmir youth, including those pursuing degrees, to the wall.”

“Though oppression and atrocities are not new in Kashmir, the height is that now houses are blown up using explosives. Every day there is an encounter and people are shouldering the coffins of young boys,” he said.

Thousands of devotees offered Khwaja Digar – special mass prayers after Asr. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also led special Touba-e-Istigfaar prayers (repentance prayers) at the shrine.

