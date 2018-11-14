37th PSA slapped on Masarrat Aalam Butt

Srinagar, November 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Indian authorities slapped 37th draconian law, Public Safety Act, against the illegally detained Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Muslim League, Masarrat Alam Butt, and shifted him to Hira Nagar jail in Jammu.

The fresh orders, incidentally 37th in the series, were passed on Wednesday morning by the Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, JKML Spokesman, Sajjad Ayoubi said in a statement issued in Srinagar, today.

He said Aalam was brought to the Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC), Jammu, a few days ago, and in the meantime a fresh PSA, 37th in a row, was slapped on him.

After being slapped with 37th PSA, which is a world record, Masarrat Aalam was shifted to Hira Nagar Jail in Jammu, Ayoubi said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League condemning the fresh PSA on Aalam, said there is Jungle Raj prevailing in Jammu Kashmir. “Nowhere in the world does anybody face such a criminal law,” it added.

“Masarrat Aalam Butt is being subjected to political vengeance by being shifted from one jail to another. This won’t break his resolve,” the party said.

Masarrat Aalam Butt, who spearheaded the 2010 uprising, was arrested in October same year.

