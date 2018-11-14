JRL calls for shutdown in IOK on Saturday

Srinagar, November 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has called for a complete shutdown across the territory during the first phase of sham panchayat elections on Saturday (November 17).

The leadership in a joint statement issued in Srinagar, today, urged people to reject and boycott the election drama in the same way they rejected the local bodies’ elections by staying indoors.

The JRL called for the strike in the poll-bound areas on November 20, 24, 27, 29 and also on December 1, 4 and 8 to a give a clear message to the world community that people have no faith in the sham elections which are held in the presence of tens of thousands of Indian army troops and paramilitary personnel.

