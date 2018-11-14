Masarrat Aalam’s shifting to unknown location denounced

Srinagar, November 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League has condemned the shifting of its unlawfully detained Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt from Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu to some unknown location.

The JKML spokesman Sajjad Ayoubi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that court had quashed 35th draconian Public Safety Act slapped on Masarrat Aalam Butt but the authorities again detained him by invoking the 36th PSA, which too ended on Monday.

Referring to prolonged and unlawful detention of Masarrat Aalam Butt, Sajjad Ayoubi said, “Aalam is languishing in jail since long; however, it is quite disheartening that he is being subjected to state vengeance.” He further said that JKML chairman was being implicated in false cases.

“The authorities have registered many cases against him merely on the basis of political vendetta. He got bail seven times but is being implicated in false cases again and again which is worst kind of human rights violation,” Ayoubi added.

Muslim League spokesman further said that the Indian authorities had themselves tarnished the image of its own judiciary by not respecting its verdict, “but these tactics will not deter us from pursuing our goal of freedom.”

“The Muslim League appeals to the United Nations Human Rights Council, Red Cross, Amnesty International and other human rights bodies to come forward and take cognizance of illegal detention of Masarrat Aalam Butt under the black law PSA,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...