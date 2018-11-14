Sehrai, Malik & Others attend funeral of Gilani’s son-in-law

Srinagar, November 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, funeral prayers were held for the son-in-law of the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, at Dooru in Sopore area of Baramulla district, today.

People from all walks of life including Hurriayt leaders Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Muhammad Musaddiq Aadil, Abdul Ahad Parra, Abdullah Tari, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Ghulam Nabi Zaki, Mian Abdul Qayyum, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Dr Yousuf-ul-Umar, Engineer Ghulam Hassan Mir, Sheikh Muhammad Yousuf, Advocate Muhammad Ashra Butt, Dr Nayeem Gilani and Naseem Gilani participated in the funeral prayers of the deceased, Ghulam Hassan Makhdoomi. A delegation of Tehreek-e-Wahdat Islami led by Muhammad Mqbool Magami also participated in the last rites of the deceased. He was laid to rest at his ancestral village Dooru in Sopore.



Ghulam Hassan Makhdoomi, 65, was detected with cancer and passed away at Soura hospital in Srinagar on Tuesday. Mukhdoomi, the eldest son-in-law of Syed Ali Gilani, is survived by two sons and two daughters.

Meanwhile, Hurryat leaders including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Fazlul Haq Qureshi, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Zafar Akbar Butt, Javed Ahmad Mir, Abdul Samad Inqilabi and others in their statements expressed condolences with Syed Ali Gilani and family members of Ghulam Hassan Makhdoomi over his death.

Like this: Like Loading...