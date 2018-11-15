Ali Gilani visits aggrieved daughter in Sopore

Srinagar, November 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Syed Ali Gilani, today, visited Dorru area of Sopore to express solidarity with his daughter over the sad demise of her husband, Ghulam Hassan Makhdoomi on Tuesday.

Shafeeqa, the eldest daughter of Syed Ali Gilani, lives in Dooru village of Sopore. Syed Ali Gilani remains under illegal house arrest for the past 10 years and is not even allowed to step out of his house. He is not even permitted to offer the Juma prayers in masjid.

Now, after his son-in-law’s death, the authorities permitted him to visit Sopore. Ghulam Hassan Makhdoomi, the eldest son-in-law of Gilani passed away on Tuesday at Soura hospital in Srinagar after prolonged illness

Delegations of Pairwan-e-Wilyayat led by Sibt Muhammad Shabbir and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza also visited Sopore to condole the death of Makhdoomi with his family members.

Earlier, a delegation of Jamaat-e-Islami of occupied Kashmir led by its Ameer, Dr Abdul Hameed Fayaz met Syed Ali Gilani at his Hyderpora residence and condoled with him on the death of his son-in-law.

Like this: Like Loading...