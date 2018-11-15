Concern raised over anti-Muslim propaganda in Jammu

Srinagar, November 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, member of the so-called Kashmir Assembly, Engineer Abdu Rasheed has expressed serious concern over growing propaganda by a group of Hindu fascists against the Muslim community in Jammu.

Engineer Rasheed in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “People of Jammu should rise to the occasion and isolate these elements, who are bent upon destroying the traditional brotherhood of the territory.”

He termed it unfortunate that these activists were spreading hatred against the Muslim community and their religion in broad daylight under total patronage of Sang Parivar. These activists are hell bent on creating communal disorder in Jammu and are busy in provoking Hindu extremists against the Muslim population, he deplored.

