Condolences continue to pour in for Gilani’s son-in-law

Srinagar, November 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, condolences continued to pour in for deceased, Ghulam Hassan Makhdoomi, the eldest son-in-law of APHC Chairman Syed Ali Gilani.

Ghulam Hassan Makhdoomi passed away on Tuesday at a hospital in Srinagar. He was suffering from stomach cancer.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed solidarity with Syed Ali Gilani and other family members and prayed Allah Almighty to help Gilani and Makhdoomi families to bear the irreparable loss.

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, addressing the mourners, hailed the services and commitment of the bereaved family towards the Kashmir liberation movement.

Senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Agha Syed Hasan Al-Moosvi Al-siavi in his stamen in Srinagar expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of the son-in-law of Syed Ali Gilani and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace.

A DFP delegation led by its Secretary General Mohammad Abdullah Tari also visited Sopore to express solidarity with the bereaved family, the statement said. Engineer Farooq, Bashir Azim, and others were also part of the delegation.

A team of Jamaat-e-Islami occupied Kashmir comprising of Faheem Mohammad Ramzan (Secretary-General) and Nazir Ahmad Raina (Guidance Bureau Chief) and accompanied by the local leadership went to the bereaved family and expressed solidarity with them and also prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased, the statement said.

The Chairman of South Asia Centre for Peace and Human Rights (SACFPHR) and Convener of Kashmir Joint Resistance Committee, UK, Professor Nazir Ahmad Shawl in a statement issued in London condoled the sad demise of Ghulam Hassan Makhdoomi.

Like this: Like Loading...