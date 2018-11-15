Judicial remand of Aasiya, aides extended till Dec 4

New Delhi, November 15 (KMS): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, today, extended the judicial remand of the Dukhtaran-e-Mitllat (DeM) Chairperson Aasiya Andrabi and her two associates, Nahida Nasreen and Sofi Fehmeeda till December 4.

The family, however, said the court didn’t take the cognizance of the charge-sheet the NIA filed yesterday on the pretext of not having sufficient time to read it. The proceedings were held through video conference.

Earlier in the day, the District & Session Judge, NIA special court, New Delhi. transferred the case of Aasiya Andrabi and her two associates to another newly designated NIA special court of Rakesh Sayal, Additional District & Session Judge, Patiala House, New Delhi, said the family.

