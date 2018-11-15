Judicial victimization of Kashmiri detainees at peak: Gilani

Srinagar, November 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani has expressed serious concern over the pathetic conditions being faced by the Kashmiri prisoners saying that judicial victimization of the Kashmiri political detainees is at peak in and outside the territory.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, despite being political prisoners they are denied every right guaranteed in the local or international jail manual. “Revengeful attitude of the rulers in Delhi has crossed every limit of heartlessness and in sensitivity. They willfully prolong their stay in jails through their judicial victimization,” he added.

Gilani said, “Slow and humiliating judicial process has ruined the life of so many young innocents” and he cited examples of Tariq Ahmad Dar, Mohammad Rafiq Owasi, Iqbal Jan, Samiullah Sheikh and others who were declared innocent after a long period of more than a decade.

He said the ghost of NIA is threatening every Kashmiri and this much-hyped investigative institution “has dug so low to pave its worse in every trivial issue without any documentary proof.” Those arrested on fake charges, he said, are yet to be augmented with the documentary evidence of their ‘crimes’.

The octogenarian leader said that Sang Parivaar was only prolonging their custody using judicial fools. He deplored that Shabbir Ahamad Shah, Peer Saifullah, Altaf Ahamad Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Raja Meraj-ud-Din Kalwal, Nayeem Ahamad Khan, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahamad Dar, Shahid Yousaf, Syed Shakeel Ahmad, Zahoor Ahamad Watali, Asia Andrabi, Fahmeedah Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen continued to bear the brunt of this victimization for more than a year, now.

Similarly for the last 9 years, Dr. GM Butt is languishing in Tihar. Extending his gratitude to the unwavering commitment and the resolve displayed by the young Hurriyat leaders Masarrat Aalam Butt and Mohammad Yousuf Falahi, Syed Ali Gilani regretted the denial of justice to the prisoners of conscience. Slapping of draconian Public Safety Act for the 37 times on Masarrat Aalam Butt and about a dozen PSAs on Mohammad Yousuf Falahi has created a history of non compliance of the judicial orders, he added.

He said that judicial victimization of Kashmir detainees is at peak and pro-freedom leaders and workers are subjugated to dozens of PSA on the self-favored charges. These detainees include Ghulam Qadir Butt, Ghulam Mohammad Khan Sopori, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, Hakeem Abdul Rashid, Nisar Hussain Rather, Mohammad Ayoub Mir, Showkat Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Yousuf Mir, Abdul Ghani Butt, Nazir Ahmad Dentar, Bilal Ahmad Kota, Mohammad Ayoub Dar, Feroz Ahmad Butt, Tariq Ahmad Butt, Bashir Ahmad Qureshi, Umar Aadil Dar, Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Shakeel Ahmad Bakshi, Ashiq Hussian Butt, Basharat Ahmad Mir, Manzoor Ahmad Najar, Riyaz Ahmad Dar, Lateef Ahmad Rather, Lateef Ahmad Dar, Showkat Ahmad Ganie, Mushtaq Ahmad Ganie, Sajad Ahmad Butt, Mushtaq Ul Islam, Asadullah Parray, Farooq Tawheedi, Bilal Ahmad Ganie, Riyaz Ahmad Ahanger, Hakeem Showkat, Meraj-ud-Din Gojri, Sajad Molvi, Abdul Majeed Butt, Farooq Ahmad Shah, Abdul Rashid Magloo, Sheikh Mohammad Ramzan, Ashiq Hussain Narchoor, Sartaj Ahmad, Siraj-ud-din and others.

