Kashmiris being victimized judicially

Srinagar, November 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani while expressing concern over the plight of Kashmiri prisoners has said that judicial victimization of the Kashmiri political detainees is at peak in and outside the territory.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said revengeful attitude of the Indian rulers against the Kashmiri prisoners has crossed every limit of heartlessness and insensitivity. He said pro-freedom leaders and workers are subjected to repeated application of draconian Public Safety Act on the frivolous charges.

The APHC chairman, today, visited Doroo area of Sopore to express solidarity with his daughter over the sad demise of her husband, Ghulam Hassan Makhdoomi

India’s National Investigation Agency, notorious for implicating Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders in fake cases, filed a ridiculous charge-sheet against Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, and her two associates Sofi Fehmeeda and Naheeda Nasreen in a court in New Delhi. The three Kashmiri women leaders were arrested by the NIA in June 2018 and are lodged in Tihar Jail, Delhi, since then. The NIA, in total oblivion from the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir, in its press statement in New Delhi claimed that the women leaders had been inciting the general populace of Kashmir for secession of Jammu and Kashmir from India and its merger with Pakistan. The charge is seen, by experts on Kashmir dispute, as ridiculous as Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally-recognized dispute.

The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that putting political leaders and activists including women in jails on concocted charges and slapping repeated Public Safety Acts on political activists was travesty of justice and democracy. Senior APHC leader, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai also condemned the NIA charge-sheet against Aasiya Andrabi and her two associates.

The three-week exhibition of photographs by Belgian photographer and journalist, Cedric Gerbehaye, on the worst human rights violations by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir will end in Brussels, today. The exhibition continued for two weeks in Brussels and one week in Strasbourg, France. The event was organised by the Kashmir Council Europe.

Meanwhile, the participants of All-Party Kashmir Conference, during its meeting at the committee room of British Parliament in London, called upon the United Nations to play its decisive role in realizing the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people. The conference was organized by Jammu and Kashmir Right to Self Determination International and was presided over by Raja Nijabat Hussain. The participants expressed concern over serious human rights violations by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir. AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider participated in the event as chief guest while MP Chris Lees and Lord Nazir Ahmad especially attended the meeting

