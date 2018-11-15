Photo exhibition on Kashmir ends in Brussels, Strasbourg

Brussels, November 15 (KMS): The three-week exhibition of photographs by Belgian photographer and journalist Cedric Gerbehaye on the worst human rights violations by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir ended in Brussels, today.

The exhibition continued for two weeks in Brussels and one week in Strasbourg, France. The exhibition was organised by the Kashmir Council Europe.

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Raja Farooq Haider Khan, had opened the week-long “Kashmir EU Week” exhibition organised by Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU). The photographs of the famous French-Belgian photographer Cédric Gerbehaye had been displayed in the exhibition.

The photographs depicted the miseries of the people of the occupied territory and their struggle for freedom in a brutal environment marked by the presence of tens of thousands of Indian occupational troops.

It is important to mention that KCEU had launched the 11th annual week-long event of “Kashmir EU-Week” at European Parliament in Brussels.

