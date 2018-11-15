Protests in Srinagar against arrest of two brothers

Srinagar, November 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a complete shutdown marked by protests was observed in Khanmoh area of Srinagar against the arrest of two brothers during a raid by Indian forces on their house in the city, on Tuesday.

Scores of people took to the streets and staged protests against the arrests. The protesters said that the youth were innocent and were arrested without any reason. All shops and business establishments were closed and transport was off the road in the area.

Indian forces arrested the two brothers identified as Hilal Ahmad Ganai and Muhammad Iqbal Ganai during raids on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, shutdown was also observed in Awantipora area of Pulwama district against the anti-people policies of the occupational authorities. All shops and other business establishments remained closed in the town.

