Sehrai denounces fake case against Aasiya, 37th PSA on Masarrat

Srinagar, November 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, has condemned the slapping of draconian law, Public Safety Act on senior APHC leader Masarrat Aalam Butt, for the 37th times, and the filing of charge-sheet by National Investigation Agency against Dukhtarn-e-Millat Chief, Aasiya Andrabi and her two associates in an NIA Court in New Delhi.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar hailed the exemplary role played by pro-freedom leaders, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Nahida Nasreen and Fahmeeda Sofi. He condemned the sinister designs of NIA to lodge a baseless case against Aasiya Andrabi and her associates.

Sehrai said, political dissent in Kashmir is responded either through military violence or illegal detentions. Under harsh laws like Public Safety Act (PSA), Sehrai added, the authorities have imprisoned hundreds of Kashmiri youth, leaders and activists.

Arrests and unleashing the reign of terror on masses can only pave the way for resentment which would have serious consequences, he warned. “New Delhi and its local stooges must understand this simple reality that Kashmir dispute will not be written off from the pages of history by using brute force on Kashmiri people,” he said.

He said the slapping of PSAs on pro-freedom leaders and activists have always been a tool of the rulers to try and force the people and leadership into submission. Terming it as political vendetta, the TeH chairman said that arresting and slapping PSAs on resistance leaders and shifting them to outside jails is highly undemocratic act and deserves strong condemnation.

Meanwhile, Democratic Freedom Party in a statement also condemned the slapping of 37th PSA on Muslim League Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt adding that the PSA had become a tool of suppression and oppression. The party also denounced the called charge-sheet against Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief Aasiya Andrabi and her associates.

