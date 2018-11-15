UN urged to play role in realizing Kashmiris’ birthright

London, November 15 (KMS): The participants of All-Party Kashmir Conference have called upon the United Nations to play its decisive role in realizing the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

The Jammu and Kashmir Right to Self Determination International organized the conference, held at the committee room of British Parliament in London with Raja Nijabat Hussain in chair.

The participants expressed concern over serious human rights violations by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir. AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider participated in the conference as chief guest while MP Chris Lees and Lord Nazir Ahmad attended it as special guests.

The participants discussed the report released by All Parliamentarians Group on Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the UK Member of Parliament from Oldham, Debbie Abrahams has been elected the new Chairperson of All Parties Kashmir Parliamentary Group (APKPG) in the UK parliament.

The other office-bearers included Lord Nazir Ahmad, President, Lord Qurban Hussain, Secretary, shadow minister MP, Barrister Imran Hussain, senior vice president, MP, Jack Bariton, vice chairman, shadow minister MP, Afzal Khan, vice chairman. The new office bearers were elected by the members of All Parties Kashmir Parliamentary Group (APKPG) in the UK parliament.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Right to Self Determination International, Raja Najabat Hussain, secretary general, Muhammad Azam, UK Councillor, Yasmeen Dar, chairperson from Manchester, Rubina Khan, chairperson from London, Shahida Jaral Khan, Pameela Ashraf Malik, Noreen Ahmad, Naila Sharif and Naghmana Kanwal Sheikh in a joint statement welcomed the new office-bearers and expressed the hope that they would include more MPs in the group.

