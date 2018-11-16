‘Charge-sheet ploy to prolong DeM leaders’ detention’

Srinagar, November 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) has said that the fresh charge-sheet filed by India’s notorious National Investigation Agency (NIA) against its Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, and her associates, Nahida Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sofi, is nothing but a ploy to extend their illegal detention.

The DeM spokesperson, Rifat Fatima, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that like every Kashmiri person, the DeM leadership and its cadres are up against the oppression. “Nothing on the ground will change, our leaders, like every Kashmiri, are against oppression and this stance will never change,” she added.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Zafar Akbar Butt, in a statement in Srinagar condemned the charges framed against Aasiya Andrabi and slapping of yet another PSA on senior Hurriyat leader, Masarrat Aalam Butt. He said that prolonging the detention of political detainees was a political vendetta to break their resolve.

He demanded release of all Kashmiri prisoners languishing in different jails and facing tremendous hardships due to denial of basic facilities including medical care and hygienic food.

