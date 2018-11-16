Concern expressed over Shabbir Shah’s falling health in jail

Srinagar, November 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) has expressed serious concern over the falling health of its Chairman, Shabbir Ahmad Shah in New Delhi’s Tihar jail.

JKDFP spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that some close relatives of Shabbir Ahmad Shah met him in jail and informed about his health condition. He said Shabbir Shah is seriously ill and he can hardly stand on his feet.

He said family of Shabbir Shah and party members are seriously worried about the deteriorated health of party Chairman. The relatives who had gone to meet Shabbir Shah started crying on seeing his worsened condition. However, the relatives of the illegally detained leader said that despite severe ill health, his morale is very high, the spokesman added.

He said if Shabbir Shah is not provided immediate medical treatment, party members will come on roads.

Like this: Like Loading...