Demo in Lolab area against arrest of two youth

Srinagar, November 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, people staged a protest demonstration in Sever area of Kupwara district, today, against the arrest of two youth by Indian troops.

The troops arrested the youth identified as Abass Shafi Malla and Ishfaq Ahmed Malla during night raids in Sever area of Lolab in the district.

Locals told media that the troops raided several houses late last night in Sever Lolab and detained two youth.

People took to the streets, today, and staged a demonstration in the area demanding release of the youth. The protesters blocked Kupwara-Warnow road to press for their demand.

Like this: Like Loading...