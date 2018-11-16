IOK authorities have literally imposed martial law in IOK: Sehrai

Srinagar, November 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has said that the authorities continuously arrest Hurriyat leaders and activists ahead of sham Panchayat elections and literally imposed martial law and undue restrictions on all political activities.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said people have been forced to file up nomination forms in Kupwara to participate in sham panchayat election and it clearly indicates that such fraud elections are going to be held at barrel of gun.

He said India follows its egoistic policy and runs its writ through the barrel of gun and its military might. He, however, said it has neither worked in past nor it will deliver any good in future. Instead of holding such waste exercise, India should address the lingering Kashmir dispute and resolve it in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people, he added.

Ashraf Sehrai said Kashmiris are being killed, maimed, jailed, tortured, humiliated and denied their birthright to self-determination. India takes Kashmir as its occupied colony and, therefore, believes that no one has any right to question its illegal occupation and oppression unleashed on the subjugated people of Jammu Kashmir, he maintained.

He also denounced the authorities over slapping another draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) on Mohammad Amin Ahengar of Shopian and Abdul Ahad Teli of Gund Kohru Langate in Kupwara and shifting them to Hiranagar and Kot Bhalwal jails in Jammu.

He said human rights violations is at its peak and Kashmiris are facing the wrath of colonial India from last seventy years during which every harsh measure and every evil tactic has been employed by the authorities to suppress their voices.

He also condemned the forces’ raids on houses of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat activist, Shakeel Ahmed Itoo and Mufti Abdul Ahad of Shopian during which forces personnel stole some jewellery and cash of Abdul Ahad’s wife.

