Military might cannot resolve Kashmir dispute: Waza

Srinagar, November 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Mukhtar Ahmad Waza has said that Kashmir is a political dispute and can never be resolved through military might.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza addressing a public gathering at Khiram Sirhama area of South Kashmir’s Islamabad district said that its time for the UN to take practical steps for peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

He also urged the UN Secretary General to ask India to stop the bloodshed in Kashmir and release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

