Only dialogue can resolve Kashmir dispute: Naqash

Srinagar, November 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader, Mohammad Yusuf Naqash has said that Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute and can only be resolved through meaningful dialogue.

Mohammad Yusuf Naqash addressing a huge gathering at Suzeeth Guripora in Srinagar said wars and confrontation cannot settle the lingering dispute.

He said the dispute has unleashed political, economic, religious, social, and cultural onslaught on the people of the territory and made their future bleak and uncertain.

Naqash said only political and human approach can permanently resolve Kashmir and restore politico-human future and dignity of the oppressed people of the territory. Positive, realistic and sincere approach on the part of parties to the dispute is inevitable, he added.

