Polls in Indian forces’ presence is military exercise: Mirwaiz

Srinagar, November 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that holding polls in presence of lakhs of Indian forces is nothing but a military exercise aimed at damaging Kashmir.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing a congregational gathering at the historic Srinagar Jamia Masjid, today, said Kashmiris were never against elections but meaningless in presence of draconian laws like Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), mass arrests of resistance leaders and the killings of youth.

He said, “We believe in democracy but not the one prevailing in Kashmir under presence of lakhs of Indian forces personnel, who are out to muzzle all democratic rights of people. “Here the meaning of democracy is military might,” added Mirwaiz.

He said the people of Kashmir will participate in plebiscite for right to self-determination as that will pave way for real democracy.

Like this: Like Loading...