Yasin Malik condemns killings, arrests in IOK

Srinagar, November 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Muhammad Yasin Malik has condemned killings, arrests and oppression and suppression by the Indian forces.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar said on one hand Indian rulers and their Kashmiri stooges claim and propagate democracy and on the other are suppressing people’s voices through military and police might.

He said claims of democracy and continued tyranny and oppression against unarmed civilians and peaceful political resistance can never go side by side. He said Kashmir is run by police might and killing innocent humans, arresting peaceful political leaders and activists have become a routine which is highly condemnable.

He said Indian forces have no respect for human life or dignity. He said crackdowns have become a daily routine and during these military operations, people without any discrimination of age and gender are targeted.

He said killings, arrests, lootings and shootings cannot put Kashmiris into submission, who have resolved to fight for their freedom and dignity. Indian rulers must realize that people of Kashmir cannot be put into submission through these tyrannical acts and killings, he added.

He also condemned the continued illegal detention of party leaders, Sheikh Nazir Ahmad, Sirajddin Mir, Zahoor Ahmad Butt, Abdul Rashid Magloo, Assadullah Sheikh, Ghulam Nabi Kashmiri and thousands others languishing in different jails.

Meanwhile, on the call of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), the JKLF leaders and activists along with people from many walks of life staged two separate protest demonstrations at Kokher Bazaar and Budshah Chowk in Srinagar.

The JKLF zonal president, Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Zonal organizer, Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri and others participated in protest rally at Kokher Bazaar. President of Lal Chowk traders association, Deen Muhammad Matoo and resistance leader, Javed Ahmad Mir also participated in the protest demonstrations.

At Budshah Chowk, the JKLF leaders including vice chairman, Showkat Ahmad Bakshi, zonal general secretary, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, zonal vice president, Muhammad Sideeq Shah, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Ashraf Bin Salam, Professor Javed and Muhammad Hanif Dar participated in the protest programme. Showkat Ahmad Bakhshi and others addressed the protest demonstration.

