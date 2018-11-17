Complete shutdown in IOK against holding of panchayat polls

Srinagar, November 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown is being observed, today, to register protest against the holding of so-called panchayat elections in the territory.

Call for the shutdown has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. All shops and business establishments are closed while traffic is off the road. The nine-phased panchayat elections commenced in the occupied territory, today, amid tight security and heavy deployment of Indian troops and police personnel.

The resistance leaders have urged the Kashmiri people to boycott the panchayat elections in the same way they boycotted the recently held local bodies’ elections. The leaders have also called for the strike in the poll-bound areas on their scheduled dates.

The occupation authorities have suspended train service in the territory. The authorities have also snapped mobile internet service in Budgam, Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara districts.

