‘India wants to hoodwink world by holding sham polls in IOK’

Srinagar, November 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi has said that India wants to hoodwink the international community by holding sham polls in the territory.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi addressing a party meeting in Srinagar said the people of Kashmir like the urban local bodes polls will also reject the panchayat elections in the territory.

He said holding of farcical elections in the territory is not a solution to the Kashmir dispute. He said the United Nations and the world community have promised plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir and they should fulfill their commitment with the people of Kashmir.

He urged the people of Kashmir to boycott the fraud panchayat polls and give a message to India and the world community that people of Kashmir have no interest in sham polls but want their inalienable right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Muhammad Shafi Lone in a statement issued in Srinagar said that sham elections in the occupied territory are not an alternative to the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. He said that the people of Kashmir like civic polls would also stay away from the panchayat elections.

Like this: Like Loading...