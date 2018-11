Srinagar, November 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police have arrested four youth in South Kashmir’ Shopian district.

The police personnel raided several houses in Memender on the outskirts of Shopian town and picked up three youth. The arrested youth were identified as Sajad Thokar, Rayees Ahmed Zargar and Shabbir Ahmed.

The police arrested another youth from Heff area of the district during a cordon and search operation.

