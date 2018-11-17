IOK HCBA flays fresh PSA on Aalam, charge-sheet against Aasiya

Srinagar, November 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has condemned the fresh detention order under draconian law Public Safety Act (PSA) against senior APHC leader, Masarrat Aalam Butt and described it as a gross violation of human rights.

An HCBA spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that yet another order of detention was issued against Masarrat Aalam Butt without any fresh material available with the detaining authority which was sheer abuse of authority and power and deserved to be denounced.

He said the Bar Association also condemned the shifting of 15 Kashmiri youth from Kathua Jail in Jammu to Karnal Jail in Haryana, India, by the authorities. He said the Bar Association maintains that a person detained under the preventive law, has to be lodged in a jail near his home, as has been authoritatively pronounced by the Supreme Court of India.

The HCBA spokesman also condemned the filing of the charge-sheet against the Chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Aasiya Andrabi, and her associates, Fahmeeda Sofi and Nahida Nasreen. He said, “This is an act of vendetta, as also politically motivated, as all the three women leaders are innocent but have been detained in high security wards of Tihar Jail, New Delhi, to force them to succumb to the pressure tactics adopted by the Indian agencies, which is contrary to all international laws.”

