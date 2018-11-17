‘It is a myth that India is unassailable’

Three reports have indicted India: Dr Nazir Gilani

London, November 17 (KMS): Noted Kashmiri jurist and President of London-based Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights (JKCHR), Dr Syed Nazir Gilani, has said the myth that India is unassailable for her abuse of human rights in occupied Kashmir has been exploded by the recently released three reports.

Dr Nazir Gilani said this during his main address at the “Human Rights and Media-Kashmir Conference” organised by Tehreek-E-Kashmir, UK, in the House of Commons in the British Parliament. He said that the three report one after the other, by the UN Secretary General in May, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in June and the All Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir in the British Parliament in October 2018, had indicted India for using minor children to spy for the Indian forces and for gross violation of human rights in occupied Kashmir.

The JKCHR President said, “We need to develop the skills in storytelling and educate the world that the people of Kashmir have been described, as “a people of legend, song and story, associated with snow-capped mountains, beautiful valleys and life-giving waters”. Kashmir is home for major religions, in particular, Islam, Hinduism, Christianity, Sikhism, Buddhism and other faiths.”

Dr Nazir Gilani said that as early as in September 1931, All India Kashmir Committee was so effective in its support of the Kashmiri Muslims that Kashmir was raised in the House of Commons a number of times and leading newspapers of Britain, namely, Ring Post, Sunday Times, Daily Telegraph, Statesman and Times London gave a generous coverage to the plight of Kashmiri Muslims living under the tyranny of a Hindu Maharaja. The work of All India Kashmir Committee under the guidance of Allama Iqbal was so effective, that Imam of London Mosque, Maulana Farzand Ali, took up the cause to highlight the sufferings of the Kashmiri Muslims in Britain, he pointed out.

The JKCHR President said, “It is important that we develop the skills to tell our story and give a meaning to our suffering. We need to tell the world that India has surrendered the accession on 15 January 1948 at the UN Security Council for a UN supervised vote. We need to remind the United Kingdom about her position at the UN Security Council that “Kashmir dispute is the greatest and gravest single issue in international affairs”. We need to highlight that Kashmir case involves rights and dignity, security and self-determination,” he said.

Dr Nazir Gilani said, “The ultimate objective of a fair and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations has been written into solemn agreements by the two Governments and endorsed by the UN Security Council. These agreements have been affirmed and reaffirmed by the two governments many times during the debates at the UNSC.” He said “We need to highlight the Pakistani proposal made at the 761st meeting of Security Council on 16 January 1957, that a “United Nations force might be temporarily introduced into Kashmir to break the logjam over demilitarization”. The proposal has been duly noted in the Resolution of 14 February 1957, S/3787 moved by – Australia, Cuba, United Kingdom and Northern Ireland and the US,” he added.

The JKCHR President maintained that we need to upgrade our narrative and perfect the art of storytelling. It would be very difficult for India, to face the overwhelming condemnation and humble the struggling people of Kashmir,” he concluded.

