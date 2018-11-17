JKPM condoles death of Majeed Malik’s mother-in-law

Jammu, November 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of the mother-in-law of Abdul Majeed Malik, the vice chairman of the JKPM, who passed away at Gujranwala in Pakistan.

APHC) leader and the JKPM chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem, chaired a meeting in Jammu to condole the death of the deceased.

The JKPM chairman and other participants of the meeting offered fateha and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the great loss.

