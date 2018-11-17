Photo exhibition on Kashmir ends in Strasbourg

Strasbourg, November 17 (KMS): An exhibition of photographs from occupied Kashmir concluded at European Parliament in Strasbourg.

The week-long exhibition, arranged by Kashmir Council Europe, was hosted by member of European Parliament, Wajid Khan.

This was for the first time that an exhibition on Kashmir was held at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

A number of the European people including members of EU Parliament (MEPs) visited the exhibition during these days. Visit of the huge number of the people to the exhibition showed their specific interest in the photographs from occupied Kashmir displayed during the event.

The MEPs, who visited the exhibition in Strasbourg, included Theresa Griffin, Alex Mayer, Elmar Broek, John Howarth, Arendt Kohn, Richard Corbet, Ana Gomes, Marie Arena, Jean Lambert, Sajjad Karim, Wajid Khan, Nosheena Mobarak, Javi Lopez and Elena Valenciano.

This exhibition was continuity of Kashmir EU-Week held last week at the EU Parliament in Brussels.

The photographs of the famous French-Belg photographer, Cédric Gerbehaye, were displayed in the exhibition.

The photographs tell miseries of the people of occupied Kashmir and their struggle for freedom in a brutal environment and a severe pressure by the Indian forces.

At the conclusion of the exhibition, the KCEU Chairman, Ali Raza Syed, said that the display of these images from occupied Kashmir would help understand hardships and miseries of the people of the occupied territory who have been suffering from Indian brutalities for last over seven decades.

Like this: Like Loading...