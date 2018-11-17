Reports on Kashmir presented to UK shadow minster

Manchester, November 17 (KMS): A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International (JKSDMI) led by its Chairman, Raja Najabat Hussain met the shadow foreign minister of Britain, Emily Anne Thornberry, in Warrington, UK, and presented her reports on Kashmir by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and All Parties Parliamentary Kashmir Group in UK Parliament.

Raja Najabat Hussain apprised her of the grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir by Indian forces. He told her that the reports proved that India was violating the international law in the occupied territory. He said that the leadership of Labour Party should support the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

The shadow foreign minister, Emily Anne Thornberry, on the occasion said human rights violations in Kashmir are condemnable. She said harassment of youth and women could not be ignored. She said the people of Kashmir are struggling for their democratic right and fundamental rights and supported peaceful political settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute.

The UK shadow minister MP, Afzal Khan, shadow minister, Barrister Imran Hussain, MP, Faisal Rasheed, MP, Barrister Yasmeen Qureshi, Member, European Parliament MEP, Wajid Khan, Yasmeen Dar, Muhammad Azam, Sardar Abdur Rahman Khan, Raja Ghazanfar, Asghar Khan Qureshi, Nazia Rahman, Shoaib Akhtar, Naila Sharif and Zeeshan Ahmad were present on the occasion.

Like this: Like Loading...