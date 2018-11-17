Shutdown in IOK against holding of panchayat polls

Sham polls aimed at diluting disputed status of Kashmir

Srinagar, November 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed, today, to protest against the holding of so-called panchayat elections in the territory.

Call for the shutdown was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. All shops and business establishments remained closed while traffic was off the road. The nine-phased panchayat elections commenced in the occupied territory, today, amid tight security and heavy deployment of Indian troops and police personnel in the poll-bound areas. The occupation authorities suspended train service in the territory and snapped mobile internet services in Badgam, Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara districts, today.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a statement in Srinagar said that the Kashmiris had time and again rejected the elections imposed on them by India with an intention to dilute the disputed nature of Kashmir. Hurriyat leaders, Abdul Samad Inqilabi and Muhammad Shafi Lone, in their statements said that India had always used the sham polls to hoodwink the international community about the Kashmir dispute and the ground situation of occupied Kashmir.

The High Court Bar Association of occupied Kashmir in a statement in Srinagar condemned the filing of charge-sheet against the Chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Aasiya Andrabi, and her associates by India’s National Investigation Agency and the slapping of draconian law Public Safety Act for the 37th time on senior Hurriyat leader, Masarrat Aalam Butt.

On the other hand, Indian police arrested four youth from Memender and Heff areas of Shopian district. The authorities placed the Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt, under house detention in Srinagar, today.

A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Right to Self-Determination Movement International met the shadow foreign minister, Emily Thornberry, in Warrington town of UK and presented her the recent reports on Kashmir by the UN High Commissioner on Human Rights and the All Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group in the British Parliament.

An exhibition of photographs depicting the sufferings of the people of occupied Kashmir at the hands of Indian troops concluded at the European Parliament in Strasbourg. During the exhibition, the photographs clicked in the occupied territory by famous French-Belg photographer, Cédric Gerbehaye, were displayed. This was for the first time that an exhibition on Kashmir was held at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

