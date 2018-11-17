Syed Ali Gilani thanks people for condolence

Srinagar, November 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, thanked people for visiting his ancestral village in Duroo area of Sopore and offered condolence over the demise of his eldest son-in-law, Ghulam Hassan Makhdoomi, who passed away recently.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that despite heavy showers and cold chilly weather, thousands of people participated in the last rites of the deceased. He thanked the leaders of the pro-freedom parties, religious organizations, civil society, Bar Association and the constituent parties of APHC who visited the bereaved family. He expressed gratitude to all the political, religious, social, print and electronic media personalities, lawyers, doctors, columnists, businessmen, neighbours and others who came to Hyderpora and offered condolences to him

The APHC Chairman also thanked Pakistani High Commissioner in Delhi and other international dignities and the Kashmiris living abroad who telephonically expressed condolence. He also thanked all women participants who despite their personal and domestic engagements took all the pains to reach the residence of his bereaved daughter.

Syed Ali Gilani thanked the people especially youth “who enthusiastically and very warmly received him after a long gap of about 8 years and showed their commitment and resolve to the freedom struggle. “Their affection and love was unparalleled,” he said.

