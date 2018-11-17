Zafar Akbar Butt placed under house arrest in IOK

Srinagar, November 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) has said that the occupation authorities have placed its Chairman Zafar Akbar Butt under house arrest.

A JKSM spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said a party of Indian police reached the residence of Zafar Akbar Butt this morning and told him that he is under house arrest.

The spokesman denounced the move and termed it as an act of political vengeance. He said that the frequent house detention of Zafar Butt had affected his social and political activities.

Like this: Like Loading...